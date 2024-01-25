GREG GUTFELD: Biden White House determined to let as many illegal aliens into the United States as possible

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Happy Thursday, everybody. Calm down, calm down, calm down. I understand. All right, is the White House out of order, stopping Texas from defending its border? As you may have noticed, the White House is determined to let as many illegal aliens into the United States as possible. With migrant mobs as big as the crowds of Gutfeld fans at Eastern State Correctional.

VIDEO: Greg. Greg. Greg. Greg. Greg. Greg. Greg. Greg.

Stop it! All right, all right, all right. Grandpa Joe even told them to surge to the border like it was a new slogan for Taco Bell.

JOE BIDEN 2019: I would, in fact, make sure that there is, we immediately surge to the border all those people who are seeking asylum. They deserve to be heard. That's who we are. We're a nation that says if you want to flee and you're fleeing oppression, you should come.

GOVERNOR PLEDGES TO SHOP RAZOR WIRE TO TEXAS IF BIDEN STOPS ABBOTT

Ay Caramba! Did they ever listen to him? He's been waving in illegal immigrants like they're kids with freshly washed hair, but doesn't Joe know this invasion exhausts America's resources the way he exhausts the White House plumbing? After all, it wasn't too long ago when then-Senator Joe Biden spoke against sanctuary cities. Here's Joe in 2007, when he could still exit a stage without two guide dogs and a Sherpa. Roll it.

QUESTION: Would you allow these cities to ignore the federal law regarding the reporting of illegal immigrants and in fact provide sanctuary to these immigrants?

JOE BIDEN 2007: The reason that cities ignore the federal law is the fact that there is no funding at the federal level to provide for the kind of enforcement at the federal level you need.

QUESTION: Yes or no. Would you allow the cities to ignore the federal law?

JOE BIDEN 2007: No.

Hmhm. Of course, that was well before Joe became a spokesman for Life Alert. Since then, Joe's learned to ignore a lot of things like the border crisis, his extra grandchild, and the stain spreading on the front of his pants. But it's not a battle between Americans and migrants, or Republicans and Democrats. It's a fight between a bloated, power hungry federal government and the states that get screwed bearing the costs. But a few governors are fighting back.

BORDER BATTLE LINES: DEMS CALL ON BIDEN TO SEIZE CONTROL OF TEXAS NATIONAL GUARD, AS GOP ALLIES BACK ABBOTT

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have been doing a great job of sending illegal aliens from border states to states whose policies have Americans fleeing to, well, Texas and Florida. Dems keep touting their sanctuary cities, right? They can't shut up about how caring they are. Turns out, though, there's only so many landscapers and illegal nannies the elites can employ before they realize: Hey, these people want to stick around.

So now all they do is whine about the overflowing migrants. They're like bartenders at last call. You don't have to go home, but you can't stay here. I guess when the sanctuary is at their doorstep, they're not so selfless, are they? But I like to think of it as reverse socialism. Lefties demand to share other people's resources, now it's time for them to share the pain. Martha's Vineyard saw a few dozen migrants and a few days later shipped them all out faster than Amazon Prime.

And now Abbott is fighting for his right to defend his state from this ongoing invasion at the southern border. In a statement from yesterday, Abbott said, "The federal government has broken the compact between the United States and the states. The Executive Branch of the U.S. has a constitutional duty to enforce federal laws protecting states, including immigration laws, on the books right now. President Biden has refused to enforce those laws and has even violated them. The result is that he has smashed records for illegal immigration." Yeah, that was a lot of words.

Abbott has invoked Article I, Section Ten, Clause Three, exactly what you said, Kat, of the Constitution arguing that the U.S. is being invaded and his state has the right to act on it and now, not only is Biden ignoring the law, he's sending feds to take down the razor wire set up along the border, which is like the cops protecting you by removing your windows and painting help yourselves on the garage door.

TRUMP URGES STATES TO SURGE NATIONAL GUARD TO TEXAS AS ABBOTT STANDOFF WITH BIDEN ACCELERATES

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court ruled that Biden could do that, but Abbott vows to put the wire back up as fast as the feds can take it down. Because, as legal scholars note, Abbott isn't defying the ruling since the court didn't order Texas to do or not to do anything. And yet, bozos like Beto O'Rourke called this a violation of law, but with his track record, the only contest he hasn't lost yet is Miss Black America 2024. Of course, Dems are terrified that illegal aliens will hurt themselves trying to get through the wire, but if it was left up to the Dems, they would replace the wire with silly string. Sorry, you **** ****, you don't keep out invaders by lining the border with silk sheets and cocoa butter and it's incredibly easy to avoid razor wire. I've avoided razor wire every day of my life. You know, I've never walked past an auto repair shop and thought: If I can climb through that barbed wire, I can play with that friendly pit bull. It's always a pit bull. You see, these barriers and deterrents are meant to protect the border. That's what the border means, dummy. It's a line separating two areas. And you're not supposed to cross that line without permission. Every country has them, and there are all sorts of laws about it. Think of those rubber things you put down at the supermarket checkout that separates your Wonder Bread and mayo from the guy behind you with rice, beans and pig knuckles. It clears up immediately what is yours and what is mine. They're what keeps one area distinct from another.

If you don't think that's important, then listen to Democrats bitch about cultural appropriation. Yeah. They say: You all can come over here to sleep in our schools and airports, but you better not wear a sombrero on Cinco de Mayo. That's a barrier, but that's the great thing about being a Democrat. You only need to enforce the stuff you like. Case in point, Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro is telling Biden to take control of the Texas National Guard, hoping to replace don't mess with Texas with bend over for Biden. And now some are calling for Texas to secede from the U.S. and they have the experience. Texas was its own country back in the 1800s when it was founded by ZZ Top. So are we on the brink of another civil war or will Grandpa Joe just take a pill and a nap and forget he ever abdicated his oath of office in the first place? One thing's for sure. This ain't just about Texas, once illegal aliens get into the country, they can go just about anywhere they want. Do states have rights or is the president a king? When you're a Democrat? It all depends on who's in power.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TOM SHILLUE AS BIDEN: Oh, no. No, look, look, I agree with that guy Joaquin. He was good in that movie, The Joker, by the way. You know, I went to school with the real Joker and I beat him in arm wrestling. It's a true story. Not a joke, but there's not going to be a TEXIT. I mean, I got so much of Mexico, north of the border at this point. They're going to call it Texico. It's like Mexico, but with oil wells, black gold, Texas tea. Ringing, ding, ding, ding ding, ding, ding ding, ding ding.