LAURA INGRAHAM: Gov. Abbott is 100% correct on border security

LAURA INGRAHAM: Good news from the Texas AG Ken Paxton today: The Lone Star State does not intend to bend to federal agents trying to enter Shelby Park in Eagle Pass. Now, the agents use the park as kind of a staging ground to process migrants and do other things — migrants crossing into the United States. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement on Tuesday accusing Biden of violating his constitutional duties to execute immigration laws.

Then today, this:

GOV. GREG ABBOTT: "The authors of the Constitution knew there would be times when the federal government would not live up to its duty, and so they empowered states in article 1, section 10, the right of self-defense, and what Texas is asserting is our article one, section 10 right of self-defense, because the president of the United States is not fulfilling his duty to enforce the laws passed by Congress that deny illegal entry into the United States."

Well, Abbott is 100% correct. From day one of his presidency, Biden and his puppeteers have done everything possible to signal to the world that it's open season at the U.S. border. Everything! We all know the results — a complete catastrophe and a windfall for transnational gangs and child sex-traffickers. I only wish that Texas had done what it's doing now, sooner.