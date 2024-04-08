Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas

Gunman opens fire in Las Vegas law firm, killing 2 before taking own life: police

Las Vegas police said the relationship between the shooter and the two victims is unclear

By Stepheny Price
Published | Updated
Las Vegas police said a gunman opened fire inside a law firm near the Red Rock resort Monday morning, killing a man and a woman, then turned the gun on himself.

During a press briefing, police shared updates following the shooting which took place on the 5th floor of a law firm located near Pavilion Center Drive and Charleston Boulevard just after 10:00 a.m. 

"We were here within minutes. The first responders did not hesitate, they moved in and took care of business," Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill said. 

McMahill said they are still investigating the motive behind the shooting, but said they do have a theory.

Las Vegas police said a gunman opened fire inside a law firm on Monday, April 8, 2024. A man and a woman were killed. Police said the gunman killed himself. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

"We have a theory, but we can not release any more information at this point. All we know at this point is that a male and female are deceased," McMahill said. 

It is not known at this time the relationship between the victims and the gunman. 

Police also reiterated that the gunman was not killed by officers and took his own life. 

Police previously called the shooting a "dynamic event."

Schools in the area were on a brief, soft lockdown, but those lockdowns have since been lifted, Fox 5 News reported. 

Police said that there is "no ongoing threat" to the community and that they are in the early stages of the investigation and will provide more details when available. 