Gunman opens fire in Las Vegas law firm, killing 2 before taking own life: police

Las Vegas police said a gunman opened fire inside a law firm near the Red Rock resort Monday morning, killing a man and a woman, then turned the gun on himself.

During a press briefing, police shared updates following the shooting which took place on the 5th floor of a law firm located near Pavilion Center Drive and Charleston Boulevard just after 10:00 a.m.

"We were here within minutes. The first responders did not hesitate, they moved in and took care of business," Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill said.

McMahill said they are still investigating the motive behind the shooting, but said they do have a theory.

TEXAS POLICE SAY ARMED MAN ROBBED GROUP WORKING OUT IN PARK BEFORE KIDNAPPING, ASSAULTING WOMAN

"We have a theory, but we can not release any more information at this point. All we know at this point is that a male and female are deceased," McMahill said.

It is not known at this time the relationship between the victims and the gunman.

Police also reiterated that the gunman was not killed by officers and took his own life.

TWO DEAD, SEVEN INJURED, INCLUDING POLICE OFFICER, AFTER MIAMI-DADE COUNTY SHOOTING

Police previously called the shooting a "dynamic event."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Schools in the area were on a brief, soft lockdown, but those lockdowns have since been lifted, Fox 5 News reported.

Police said that there is "no ongoing threat" to the community and that they are in the early stages of the investigation and will provide more details when available.