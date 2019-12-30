Gunman opens fire in Texas church, killing 2; 'heroic' parishioners take down shooter

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your Monday.

A gunman opened fire in a Texas church on Sunday, killing two people and injuring others before two "heroic" parishioners shot and killed him at the scene, police said.

The shooting unfolded around 10 a.m. at the West Freeway Church of Christ, in the city of White Settlement, just outside Fort Worth, police said. "It's all very tragic," Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl told reporters. CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM OUR TOP STORY

Rep. John Lewis has stage 4 pancreatic cancer

Georgia Rep. John Lewis, a longtime congressman and civil rights leader, announced Sunday he's undergoing treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Lewis, a Democrat who has represented Georgia's 5th Congressional District for over 30 years, said doctors discovered cancer during a routine visit. He said he is "clear-eyed about the prognosis." But he said doctors told him that "recent medical advances have made this type of cancer treatable in many cases, that treatment options are no longer as debilitating as they once were, and that I have a fighting chance," Lewis said in a statement. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

In 2020, DC will be mostly about politics, not legislation

Chad Pergram, the Fox News senior producer who covers Capitol Hill, makes his prediction on how the upcoming year will unfold in Washington. He writes that the impeachment trial in the Senate (if and when that happens) will be the focus of much attention. But besides that, there is not much significant legislation on its docket.

Pergram wrote that 2020 will be about politics. Republicans tell him that there’s little hope that they’ll retake the House in the fall. He writes, "Meantime, Democrats are already targeting the Senate as the "legislative graveyard" for dozens of bills approved by the House. Democrats are prepared to turn up the heat against the Republican-controlled Senate. READ HIS COLUMN HERE

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS

'Skywalker' rises again; 'Little Women' go big at box office

Cristiano Ronaldo Rolex is most expensive ever

Hearst heiress Hamptons home destroyed in massive blaze

SOME PARTING WORDS

THOMAS HOMAN, the former acting head of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement warned Democrats running in 2020 about “enticing” illegal immigrants with lax policies.

"They say they care about these people, they care about children dying and women being raped... they need to look in the mirror because if you keep offering enticements... 'sanctuary cities'... free health care... in-state tuition... people are going to put themselves in harm's way to come to this country," Homan told Steve Hilton on "The Next Revolution."

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Click here to find out what's on Fox News and Fox News Radio today!



Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday morning.