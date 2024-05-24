Gunfire erupts at Oakland high school graduation ceremony, wounding 2: police

Two people were hurt Thursday night after gunfire erupted at a high school graduation ceremony in Oakland, California.

Oakland Police Lt. Robert Trevino said officers responded to Skyline High School around 7:45 p.m. local time after reports of a shooting inside the school while graduation was underway.

When officers arrived at the school, two victims — a man and a woman — were found to be suffering from gunshot wounds. Trevino did not give ages, but said both victims are adults.

They were both transported to the hospital by ambulance and were reportedly in stable condition as of late Thursday night, he said.

NEW MEXICO MAN SHOOTS STEPMOM AS SHE TRIED TO GIVE HIM HUG DURING GRADUATION CEREMONY: POLICE

The California Highway Patrol also responded to the school to assist Oakland officers with searching inside the building and maintaining a perimeter.

The school was determined to be "clear and safe" later in the evening, Trevino said at a news conference a few hours after the shooting.

"Our officers are very professional, so we are pretty well-trained at critical incidents, so we were able to safely get everyone out. There was no one hurt, as far as multiple people trying to leave at one time," Trevino said when asked about the police response.

FLORIDA MIDDLE SCHOOL SHOOTING DURING AWARDS CEREMONY LEAVES 1 DEAD; POLICE SAY

While the investigation into the shooting is in its preliminary stages, Trevino said authorities are looking into reports of "some kind of dispute" leading up to the shooting.

He was unsure of exactly how many shots were fired during the incident, but said there were multiple.

Police believe there were multiple suspects involved in the shooting and are "trying to identify exactly how many," Trevino said. Descriptions of the suspects or a potential vehicle were not available as of late Thursday night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspects involved can contact the Oakland Police Department's Felony Assault Unit at 510-238-3426.