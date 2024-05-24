Expand / Collapse search
Gunfire erupts at Oakland high school graduation ceremony, wounding 2: police

The shooting took place inside Skyline High School during its graduation ceremony, Oakland police said

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published | Updated
Two people were hurt Thursday night after gunfire erupted at a high school graduation ceremony in Oakland, California.

Oakland Police Lt. Robert Trevino said officers responded to Skyline High School around 7:45 p.m. local time after reports of a shooting inside the school while graduation was underway.

When officers arrived at the school, two victims — a man and a woman — were found to be suffering from gunshot wounds. Trevino did not give ages, but said both victims are adults.

They were both transported to the hospital by ambulance and were reportedly in stable condition as of late Thursday night, he said.

Graduates stand near departing ambulance

Two people are hospitalized after an isolated shooting during a graduation ceremony at Skyline High School in Oakland, California, according to local police. (FOX 2 KTVU)

The California Highway Patrol also responded to the school to assist Oakland officers with searching inside the building and maintaining a perimeter.

The school was determined to be "clear and safe" later in the evening, Trevino said at a news conference a few hours after the shooting.

"Our officers are very professional, so we are pretty well-trained at critical incidents, so we were able to safely get everyone out. There was no one hurt, as far as multiple people trying to leave at one time," Trevino said when asked about the police response.

Authorities outside California high school after shooting

The California Highway Patrol also sent officers to the school to assist Oakland police with the shooting response. (FOX 2 KTVU)

While the investigation into the shooting is in its preliminary stages, Trevino said authorities are looking into reports of "some kind of dispute" leading up to the shooting.

He was unsure of exactly how many shots were fired during the incident, but said there were multiple.

Police believe there were multiple suspects involved in the shooting and are "trying to identify exactly how many," Trevino said. Descriptions of the suspects or a potential vehicle were not available as of late Thursday night.

Skyline High School in Oakland, California

Skyline High School in Oakland, California, was hosting its 2024 commencement ceremony Thursday night when gunfire erupted inside the school. (FOX 2 KTVU)

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspects involved can contact the Oakland Police Department's Felony Assault Unit at 510-238-3426.