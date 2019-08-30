Gunfire at Alabama high school football game leaves at least 6 shot: reports

At least six people were shot Friday night after a high school football game in Mobile, Ala., city police said, according to reports.

At least four other people suffered other injuries, including one resulting from a seizure, Mobile's FOX 10 reported.

Two people were taken in for questioning, but it was unclear if either were suspects, AL.com reported.

The victims are between 15 and 18 years old, Mobile police Chief Lawrence Battiste told FOX 10.

"It is sad that something like this happened at a high school football game, where our athletes were having a good game on the field," Rena Philips, director of communication for the Mobile County Public School System, said in a statement. "We do not know all of the details as this is a Mobile Police investigation, so we will have to refer all further questions to the MPD."

The game between Leflore High School and Williamson High School had just ended before the shots rang out, AL.com reported.

There were no reports yet on victims' medical conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.