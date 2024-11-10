Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime

Gun shots at Tuskegee University’s 100th homecoming caught on video

This weekend is the school's 100th homecoming

By Scott McDonald Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Gunshots near the campus of Tuskegee University in Alabama were caught on video and posted to social media Sunday morning.

In a video posted to X, people are seen ducking behind a vehicle while gunshots are heard firing in the background. 

"Oh my gosh," one person said.

"Get down, get down," another said.

Tuskegee University

White Hall historic building, Tuskegee University, Tuskegee, Alabama (Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images)

There are no immediate reports of injuries or casualties.

Tuskegee was celebrating its 100th homecoming this weekend, per the university’s website.

This is a developing story and will be updated.