Gun shots at Tuskegee University’s 100th homecoming caught on video

Gunshots near the campus of Tuskegee University in Alabama were caught on video and posted to social media Sunday morning.

In a video posted to X, people are seen ducking behind a vehicle while gunshots are heard firing in the background.

"Oh my gosh," one person said.

"Get down, get down," another said.

There are no immediate reports of injuries or casualties.

Tuskegee was celebrating its 100th homecoming this weekend, per the university’s website.

This is a developing story and will be updated.