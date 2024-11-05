Elite DC university reportedly providing 'self-care suite' for students stressed about election results

Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., has reportedly invited students who are stressed about the presidential election results to unwind in a "self-care suite" on campus on Wednesday.

Students at Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy will be provided milk and cookies, Legos, and coloring, among other snacks and activities, in the room reserved for students after the election, according to an email sent by a campus administrator and obtained by The Free Press.

"In recognition of these stressful times," Jaclyn Clevenger, Director of Student Engagement at the McCourt School of Public Policy, wrote, "all McCourt community members are welcome to gather… in the 3rd floor Commons to take a much needed break, joining us for mindfulness activities and snacks throughout the day."

The full day's agenda includes, "Tea, Cocoa and Self-Care," a "Legos Station," "Coloring and Mindfulness Exercises," "Milk and Cookies," "Healthy Treats and Healthy Habits," and "Snacks and Self-Guided Meditation."

The Free Press report mocked the prestigious school, which produces "diplomats and policymakers," for hosting such an event.

"The only thing missing is a blankie," Free Press reporter Frannie Block wrote.

"I wanted to ask Clevenger why college and graduate students needed milk and cookies to recover from their stress—and how being coddled in college might someday affect American diplomacy—but she didn’t respond to my calls or emails," she added.

Jaclyn Clevenger did not respond to a request for comment by Fox News Digital.

The school event was also ridiculed on social media.

"That’s one expensive day care facility," one user posted to X.

"These children aren't emotionally mature enough to be in college," another posted.

"Seriously, @Georgetown? We all know that it’s not conservative students who want the daycare experience. Stop coddling leftists who can’t handle reality," Defense of Freedom Institute spokesperson Angela Morabito wrote.

"Maybe these people shouldn’t be involved with public policy," another person wrote.

Tuition for first-year full-time students at the elite school costs $61,200, according to the university's website.