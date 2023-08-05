Expand / Collapse search
Greyhound bus flips over in Georgia, multiple injured: Police

Georgia officials say none of the Greyhound bus crash injuries were life-threatening

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A Greyhound bus in Georgia flipped over on Saturday afternoon, resulting in multiple injuries.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a Saturday afternoon press release that the incident happened on I-75 in Forsyth, Georgia, according to FOX 5.

A total of 30 people were on the bus, and 16 people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Officials believe the cause of the incident is a blown out tire.

A Greyhound bus in Georgia flipped over on Saturday afternoon, causing 16 people to be injured. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

While the scene was being cleared, portions of the highway were closed to the public.

An investigation into the crash was ongoing.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.