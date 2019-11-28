Grandfather charged in toddler's cruise death says colorblindness may be to blame

The Indiana grandfather charged in the death of his toddler granddaughter after she fell from a cruise ship’s 11th floor window in July said Wednesday that his colorblindness may have been a contributing factor in the heartbreaking incident, a report said.



Asked if he knew windows on the Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas are tinted to distinguish whether they are opened or closed, 50-year-old grandfather Salvatore Anello revealed his medical condition to CBS News.



“I’m colorblind. I don’t know. I just never saw it. … I’ve been told that that’s a reason that it might have happened.” — Indiana grandfather Salvatore Anello, 50

“I thought there was glass. I still say it to myself, it’s just, I kind of relive it all the time, and I just thought there was glass there. I don’t know what else to tell you,” he continued.

CBS News was able to confirm his medical condition, the report said.



Anello has been charged with negligent homicide in the July 7 death of 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand, who plunged 150 feet from the ship, which was docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico.



If convicted, Anello could receive a three-year prison sentence, the network reported.



He maintains he raised the toddler up to an open window before she fell, CBS News reported.



His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 17.