Goyard-toting woman explodes on police over vape in meltdown caught on video

Viral video taken on a New York City subway platform appears to show a woman snapping at police after they purportedly told her to put her vape away and asked for her ID.

The undated clip was recorded at an above-ground subway stop in Brooklyn, according to the Instagram account that shared it.

The unidentified woman clenches her fists, screams at officers, waves her hands and stomps her feet during the 45-second video.

The woman, carrying what appears to be a Goyard bag that costs upwards of $1,600 and wearing designer sneakers, repeatedly curses at two NYPD officers and tells them she doesn't have an ID with her.

The officers' voices cannot be heard, but one of them appears to be trying to explain something as he speaks and makes hand gestures, his back to the camera.

"I don't have ID on me, what the f--- do you want me to do?" she asks, before she balls her fist and shouts in the officer's face, "I don't have ID."

Then she starts swearing at him, and he pushes her back, prompting more shouting.

After she screams that one of the cops is a "b---- a--," the two officers place her hands behind her back and search her bag.

"What the hell are you doing?" she asks, as they secure her arms behind her back. "Why are you doing this to me?"

One of the officers then reaches into her bag and pulls something out – possibly an ID – before the clip ends.

Text over the video reads, "Let's see what happens if you smoke electronic cigarettes on the subway platform."

The NYPD declined to comment.

According to New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority, travelers are not allowed to use cigarettes or e-cigarettes on any MTA property, including on outdoor platforms.

The punishment is a $50 fine.