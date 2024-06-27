Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Goyard-toting woman explodes on police over vape in meltdown caught on video

Unidentified subway rider in screaming match with police on Brooklyn train platform

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
New York straphangers weigh in on subway crime Video

New York straphangers weigh in on subway crime

A rise in robberies and transit crime has New Yorkers on edge, and authorities stepping up patrols and taking other measures to make the subway safer.

Viral video taken on a New York City subway platform appears to show a woman snapping at police after they purportedly told her to put her vape away and asked for her ID.

The undated clip was recorded at an above-ground subway stop in Brooklyn, according to the Instagram account that shared it.

The unidentified woman clenches her fists, screams at officers, waves her hands and stomps her feet during the 45-second video.

NYC MAN STABBED REPEATEDLY IN TORSO AT SUBWAY STATION: POLICE

Still images taken from video show a woman screaming at police officers on a subway platform

Still images taken from video show the woman confronting police before they finally put an end to the screaming. (@tio__milton/Instagram)

The woman, carrying what appears to be a Goyard bag that costs upwards of $1,600 and wearing designer sneakers, repeatedly curses at two NYPD officers and tells them she doesn't have an ID with her.

The officers' voices cannot be heard, but one of them appears to be trying to explain something as he speaks and makes hand gestures, his back to the camera. 

"I don't have ID on me, what the f--- do you want me to do?" she asks, before she balls her fist and shouts in the officer's face, "I don't have ID."

VIDEO SHOWS NYPD DRAG ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT RAPE SUSPECT FROM HIDING UNDER CAR AFTER CITIZEN'S ARREST

New York City's subway system is carrying fewer riders than expected this year as crime has spiked, including a fatal shooting on Sunday and a violent subway attack last month that shook the city.

Commuters wait on the platform at the Times Square subway station in New York on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.  (Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg)

Then she starts swearing at him, and he pushes her back, prompting more shouting.

After she screams that one of the cops is a "b---- a--," the two officers place her hands behind her back and search her bag.

"What the hell are you doing?" she asks, as they secure her arms behind her back. "Why are you doing this to me?"

One of the officers then reaches into her bag and pulls something out – possibly an ID – before the clip ends.

MACHETE ATTACK AT NYC'S PREMIER TOURIST ATTRACTION LEAVES MAN INJURED

A New York City subway camera

A video surveillance camera hangs from the ceiling above a subway platform in the Brooklyn borough of New York.  (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Text over the video reads, "Let's see what happens if you smoke electronic cigarettes on the subway platform."

The NYPD declined to comment.

According to New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority, travelers are not allowed to use cigarettes or e-cigarettes on any MTA property, including on outdoor platforms.

The punishment is a $50 fine.