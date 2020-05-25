GOP groups sue Calif. Gov. Newsom over coronavirus-inspired mail-in ballot order, claim 'illegal power grab'

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. It's Memorial Day - let's make sure we pause and remember all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom in this country.

GOP groups sue California Gov. Newsom, claim vote-by-mail order is 'brazen power grab'

The Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Committee and California Republican Party sued Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state's Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Sunday, claiming an executive order sending mail-in ballots to all registered voters in the state is an "illegal power grab" that invites potential fraud.

Newsom's order, aimed at allowing voters to avoid exposure to coronavirus, will send ballots to all registered voters including inactive voters. This has led to concerns that ballots sent to people who have moved or died will end up being filled out and submitted anyway unless voter rolls are inspected and cleaned out before ballots are mailed. Many Republicans have expressed concern that Democrats could try using these ballots improperly, to swing races in their favor. Click here for more on our top story.

- Trump threatens to hold back funding to states over 'rogue' moves on mail-in voting

- Darrell Issa sues California over 'unconstitutional' November vote election

White House bars entry of non-US citizens traveling from Brazil, citing coronavirus concerns

The White House on Sunday announced that the U.S. would bar entry of non-citizens traveling from Brazil, which has seen a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in previous weeks.

The Trump administration “has determined that the Federative Republic of Brazil is experiencing widespread, ongoing person-to-person transmission” of the virus, according to a White House statement.

Brazil has more than 360,000 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to health ministry data released Sunday night, meaning it trails only the U.S. in the Johns Hopkins University tally. Experts consider it a vast undercount due to insufficient testing. Brazil also has recorded over 22,000 deaths, which would make it the fifth-most in the world. There have been more than 96,000 U.S. deaths reported.

The ban on travel from Brazil is set to take effect late Thursday. Click here for more.

- China warns US against sparking Cold War.

- Georgia teen becomes youngest in the state to die from coronavirus

- Window to file for government health insurance approaching for coronavirus filers

Memorial Day travelers hit tourists spots across US, but not always practice social-distancing

Thousands of stir-crazy Americans have flocked to beaches and tourist spots over the Memorial Day weekend, and while many tried to stay safe, many others seemed to ignore social-distancing rules despite the lingering coronavirus pandemic.

It came as most U.S. states cautiously started to lift restrictions that have been in place for months to curb the spread of the virus – which so far killed nearly 100,000 Americans, according to the latest figures. All along the eastern coast, beaches were packed with large crowds as sheriff’s deputies and beach patrols tried to enforce social distancing.

Along Florida's Gulf Coast in the Tampa area, crowds grew so large that officials closed parking lots because they were full. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said about 300 deputies were patrolling the beaches to ensure people stayed at least six feet apart. In Galveston, Texas, access points to the island were jam-packed with traffic, the Galveston Daily News reported. Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis told the paper Saturday that few people were seen wearing masks but appeared to be social distancing. Click here for more.

- Trump slams Biden ad critical of golf outing

- Team Trump campaigning at beaches Memorial Day weekend

- HHS Secretary Azar defends Trump's call for governors to reopen churches

- Fauci says extended stay-home orders could cause 'irreparable damage'

Steve Hilton argues there won't be an economic recovery in the U.S. from the coronavirus pandemic unless schools are reopened immediately.

