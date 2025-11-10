Ghislaine Maxwell gets 'concierge-style' treatment at prison camp, whistleblower claims: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A whistleblower has claimed that Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice receives "concierge-style" treatment at the minimum-security prison camp she was recently transferred to.

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee revealed that a whistleblower came forward to them who claimed that Ghislaine Maxwell was receiving favorable treatment at the prison camp she was transferred to in August, according to NBC News.

The whistleblower claimed Maxwell received "concierge-style" treatment at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas, which includes after-hours permission to use the exercise area, customized meals, time to spend with puppies being trained to become service dogs and more.

The whistleblower claimed one of the top prison camp officials complained he's "sick of having to be Maxwell’s b----."

Maxwell was transferred from a federal prison facility in Tallahassee, Florida, to FPC Bryan, her attorney previously told Fox News Digital. Neither the Bureau of Prisons nor Maxwell's attorney gave a reason for the move.

Epstein's accomplice also plans to ask President Donald Trump for a commutation of her 20-year prison sentence, the whistleblower claimed.

"I am struggling to keep it all together as it is big and there are so many attachments," Maxwell allegedly wrote in an email to one of her attorneys, with the subject line being "commutation application."

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., House Judiciary Committee ranking member, urged Trump to reject Maxwell's commutation request in a letter on Monday.

"You should not grant any form of clemency to this convicted and unrepentant sex offender," Raskin wrote. "Your Administration should not be providing her with room service, with puppies to play with, with federal law enforcement officials waiting on her every need, or with any special treatment or institutional privilege at all."

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital that Trump hasn't thought about pardoning Maxwell.

"The White House does not comment on potential clemency requests. As President Trump has stated, pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell is not something he has thought about," Jackson said.

Others inmates at the female-only FPC Bryan include Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and celebrity housewife Jen Shah. The prison primarily houses white-collar criminals convicted of nonviolent crimes.