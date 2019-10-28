Getty Fire burns homes in Los Angeles: What to know

An explosive wildfire burning in Southern California on Monday has already scorched some homes, threatening others and forcing thousands to evacuate as firefighter crews battle the blaze.

The fire, known as the Getty Fire, erupted before dawn on Monday on the west side of Sepulveda Pass, where Interstate 405 passes through the Santa Monica Mountains, and roared up slopes into wealthy neighborhoods, threatening thousands of homes.

Several homes could be seen burning; Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shared on Twitter that he and his family had to evacuate his home.

On a website set up for updates about the blaze, the Los Angeles Fire Department said the "very dynamic fire" is moving in a westward direction and has grown to about 400 acres.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued from the areas from Temescal Canyon Road to Sunset Boulevard, and from Mulholland Drive to the north and the 405 Freeway to the east.

"There are over 10,000 structures (both residential and commercial) in the mandatory evacuation zones," the LAFD said.

Anyone with information on evacuation zones is asked to contact the LAFD's general public information number at (213) 978-3800.

Evacuation centers have been set up at the Westwood Recreation Center, Van Nuys / Sherman Oaks Recreation Center, Stoner Recreation Center, Palisades Recreation Center, and the Cheviot Hills Recreation Center.

Animal-friendly shelters are available at the West Valley Animal Shelter, West LA Animal Shelter and the Hanson Dam Rec Area for large pets.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said some homes have burned on the city's west side but so far there have not been extensive losses.

Garcetti said the fire is believed to have grown to about 400 acres, pushed by winds from 15-20 mph.

Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott says about 3,300 homes are threatened in the Mountaingate and Mandeville Canyon areas but mandatory evacuation orders have expanded southwestward.

