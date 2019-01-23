Georgia woman arrested for allegedly feeding drug-laced milkshake to dog, cops say

A Georgia woman was arrested last week for allegedly feeding a milkshake laced with marijuana and methamphetamine to a dog, police said.

Nicole Ledford, 37, of Austell, gave the drug-laced drink to a dog named Moose during a traffic stop in September, FOX5 Atlanta reported Tuesday, citing a Cobb County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant.

The dog’s urine test indicated the presence of THC, according to the Marietta Daily Journal. THC is the active ingredient in marijuana. It wasn't clear why the dog was initially suspected to have ingested illicit substances.

Ledford was arrested on Jan. 17 and booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, the station reported.

She was charged with animal cruelty, failure to appear in court, failure to maintain lane and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, according to FOX5 Atlanta.

She wasn’t charged with methamphetamine possession though authorities said methamphetamine was an ingredient in the milkshake.