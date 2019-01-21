Atlanta Falcons' Calvin Ridley has vehicle stolen at gas station

Atlanta Falcons rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley had his car stolen at a gas station Saturday night, police said.

Ridley was at a BP gas station in Buckhead, Georgia, and was inside the convenience store when his 2018 Dodge Challenger was stolen, police told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

ATLANTA FALCONS PLAYER TAKKARIST MCKINLEY UNDERGOES MENTAL EVALUATION AFTER HOTEL 'INCIDENT': REPORT

The 24-year-old’s vehicle was still running when he was in the store and someone drove away with it, police. Ridley said the car was a push-to-start and had the keys on him when the car was stolen, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Ridley was apparently the victim of a “slider crime,” in which thieves go after unlocked cars at a gas station, the newspaper reported. Ridley, in a since-deleted tweet, asked the public for help getting his car back.

“Man they got me last night in Buckhead,” he wrote, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Car Stolen. No such thing as a safe part of town so be careful. Grateful there was no violence, they just got me at the gas station & rode out.”

No suspects have been identified in the theft.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In his first season with the Falcons, Ridley recorded 821 yards and 10 touchdowns.