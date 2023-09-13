Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia

Georgia tractor-trailer crash unleashes 80,000 pounds of raw chicken causing 'hen-drance' on interstate

The 18-wheeler caused a seven car pileup onto the Atlanta, Georgia interstate

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Security video shows Wisconsin school bus, city bus crash Video

Security video shows Wisconsin school bus, city bus crash

A crash involving a Racine city bus and a school bus prompted a response from Flight for Life the afternoon of Sept. 6, 2023.

How did the chicken cross the road? In suburb of Atlanta, Georgia, it fell out of an overturned tractor-trailer in a seven vehicle crash that launched 80,000 pounds of raw rotisserie chicken onto the highway.

Sandy Springs Police Department confirmed to FOX 5 Atlanta that the 18-wheel tractor-trailer was carrying 80,000 pounds of frozen rotisserie chicken when it crashed in a seven car pileup on I-285 at approximately 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Crash

Police said the crash not only caused a fuel spill, but the semi was carrying tens of thousands of pounds of raw rotisserie chicken that ended up all over the interstate. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police say there is also a fuel spill related to the crash.

FLORIDA MAN PLOWS STOLEN EXCAVATOR INTO WALMART, POLICE SAY

SKYFOX 5 flew over the disastrous scene, and after the responding department worked around the ‘cluck’ two lanes of traffic were open by 8 p.m. 

Crash

Traffic is currently blocked on I-285 eastbound in Sandy Springs after a tractor-trailer spilled 80,000 pounds of raw frozen chicken. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Responding emergency services were captured responding to the scene. Police did not confirm is anyone was injured during the accident. 

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.