Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Georgia school shooting suspect investigated for possible interest in Sandy Hook, Parkland massacres

Georgia shooting suspect Colt Gray allegedly killed 4 people, wounded 9 others at Apalachee High School

By Mollie Markowitz Fox News
Published
close
Facts appear 'very damning' for both Georgia shooting suspect and father: Phil Holloway Video

Facts appear 'very damning' for both Georgia shooting suspect and father: Phil Holloway

Former assistant DA Phil Holloway joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the charges against the alleged Georgia school shooter and his father.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Authorities are investigating a possible link between Apalachee High School mass shooting suspect Colt Gray and a social media account inspired by the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooter, as investigators reportedly learned recently he had writings in his room referencing the 2018 Parkland High School massacre. 

Gray allegedly made shooting threats in the past on messaging app Discord, according to new audio obtained by Fox News from a 2023 visit authorities made to his home and a recently surfaced police report.

The Jackson County report discloses that the FBI received several tips from users with internet addresses in Palmdale, Calif., Los Angeles and Cockburn, a city in Western Australia, which included the "comments to shoot up a school" made on Discord.

FATHER OF GEORGIA HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING SUSPECT TOLD INVESTIGATORS SON HAD ‘PROBLEMS’ AT FORMER SCHOOL

Colt Gray mugshot

The suspected shooter was identified as 14-year-old Colt Gray, a student. (The Barrow County Sheriff's Office)

The officer noted in his report that the email associated with the Discord account may have belonged to Gray, the teen accused of killing four people and wounding nine others at his school on Wednesday, according to the FBI's "open source query." 

GEORGIA SCHOOL SHOOTING: NEW AUDIO OF ALLEGED SHOOTER, FATHER ENCOUNTER WITH POLICE OVER 2023 ONLINE THREATS

Colt Gray, charged as an adult with four counts of murder, leaves the the Barrow County courthouse

Colt Gray leaves the Barrow County courthouse, Sept. 6, 2024, in Winder, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson/Pool)

Law enforcement investigated the online threat and noted that the user profile name was written in Russian and translates to the name Lanza, referring to Sandy Hook shooter Adam Lanza, who fatally shot 20 first-grade students and six educators in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012.

flowers placed at sandy hook after the shooting

Residents place flowers near Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 15, 2012, in Sandy Hook, Conn., for the children and faculty shot and killed a day earlier. (Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)

The audio from the May 2023 interview with the Georgia suspect and his father, Colin Gray, paints a detailed picture of the investigation at the time. 

Both father and son told police they did not speak Russian, and the then-13-year-old denied that he had been the author of the threats. The teen also said that he deleted his Discord account due to it being hacked and that he had never made any comments about shooting up a school.

The officer noted in his report that the teen appeared "calm and reserved" while police spoke with him. 

APALACHEE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING SUSPECT MAKES FIRST COURT APPEARANCE

"I'm a little taken back by the whole thing, but I can tell you this, I take that very serious and so does he, as a matter of fact," the elder Gray told police at the time, according to the obtained audio.  

Police soon determined they needed to take no further action. 

"Due to the inconsistent nature of the information received by the FBI," an investigator wrote, "the allegation that Colt or Colin is the user behind the Discord account that made the threat cannot be substantiated."

Authorities also found documents in the teen's bedroom that they believe he wrote, which included references to the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre that left 17 dead in Parkland, Florida, according to a report by CNN.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images/File)

  • People attend a vigil at Jug Tavern Park following a shooting at Apalachee High School
    Image 1 of 3

    People attend a vigil at Jug Tavern Park after a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Ga., on Sept. 4, 2024. (Reuters/Elijah Nouvelage)

  • Flowers sit against the Apalachee High School sign
    Image 2 of 3

    Flowers are shown outside Apalachee High School the day after a shooting that left four dead and others injured. (Ben Hendren for Fox News Digital)

  • People attend a vigil at Jug Tavern Park following a shooting at Apalachee High School
    Image 3 of 3

    Women attend a vigil at Jug Tavern Park after a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Ga., on Sept. 4, 2024. (Reuters/Elijah Nouvelage)

While the suspect's motive remains unclear, Colin Gray discussed his son's struggle with mental health at school and at home.

"He's going through a lot ... very difficult for him to go to school and not get picked on," the elder Gray said to authorities while they were investigating the online threats, according to the audio. 

The teen's parents were divorced, and his father had custody of him. 

"He struggled at first with the separation," the teen's father told police. "I've been taking him to school."

Gray's household growth chart

The childhood home of the Apalachee High School shooting suspect had a picture of Colt Gray's height through the years. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

Colt's childhood was unstable, with the young teen moving to at least three rental homes in a short time, according to Fox Digital's latest reporting

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said Colin Gray knowingly allowed his son to possess a weapon. 

"He knows the seriousness of weapons and what they can do and how to use them and not use them," the father told police in the recording.

Colt Gray, 14, has been charged with four counts of felony murder and more charges are expected.

Colin Gray, 54, was also arrested and is being charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children.

The public defender representing both Colin and Colt Gray did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment.