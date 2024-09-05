Father of Georgia high school shooting suspect told investigators son had 'problems' at former school

The 14-year-old accused of opening fire at a small Georgia high school "had some problems" at his former middle school, the suspect's father previously told investigators.

Colin Gray and his son, Colt Gray, are both facing charges after the teenager allegedly went on a deadly rampage at Apalachee High School on Wednesday.

According to an incident report obtained by Fox News Digital, investigators were previously called to the Gray family home in Jefferson, Georgia, in May 2023 to respond to reports that the then 13-year-old had allegedly made threats to shoot up the local public middle school on the social media app Discord.

In an interview with investigators, Colin Gray said that his son "had some problems" at his previous middle school, West Jackson Middle School, but that it had "gotten a lot better" since he changed schools.

Colin Gray, 54, explained to investigators that he had recently gotten a divorce from his previous wife and that the separation had split up Colt and his two younger siblings. Colt Gray lived with his father, while the two younger siblings stayed with their mother.

The teenager denied making mass shooting threats on Discord, telling investigators in 2023 that he "had never made any comments about shooting up a school or heard anyone talking about it."

Investigators noted that during the then-13-year-old's interview he appeared "quiet, calm and reserved."

Colin Gray told investigators he had hunting rifles in the house, but that his teenage son did not have "unfettered access" to the firearms.

"Colt is allowed to use them when supervised but does not have unfettered access to them," the report said.

More than a year later, the teen is accused of opening fire at Apalachee High School. Two students and two teachers were killed in the shooting: Mason Schermerhorn, 14, Christian Angulo, 14, Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Christina Irimie, 53.

The suspect surrendered when engaged by school resource officers inside the school after opening fire and killing four people and wounding nine others on Wednesday morning at Apalachee High School, officials said.

He is expected to be charged as an adult following the heartbreaking high school shooting that rocked the small community. He was brought to the Regional Youth Detention Center in Gainesville, Georgia. Gray will appear in front of a judge virtually at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

The elder Gray was also arrested in connection with the shooting, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday. He faces two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of involuntary manslaughter and eight counts of cruelty to children, according to the GBI.