Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

Georgia police investigating after woman claims she infected men with HIV in Facebook video

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 7Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 7

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 7 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Georgia woman might be facing charges after claiming in a video she was HIV-positive and infecting others — which she later told police wasn't true.

Brandi Yakeima Lasiter posted a roughly one-minute video to Facebook last week detailing her alleged sexual encounters with various people, claiming she had infected them with the rare disease that attacks the immune system.

PROGRESS TOWARD HIV PREVENTION HAS 'STALLED,' CDC SAYS

In the video, she listed the men she allegedly infected — along with their wives and girlfriends -- and bragged about getting revenge on the men.

Lasiter was interviewed by investigators on Tuesday after people forwarded links to the video to Americus Police, the department told Fox News on Wednesday.

FLORIDA MAN SENTENCED 10 YEARS AFTER WITHHOLDING HIV STATUS FROM TWO UNSUSPECTING WOMEN

Lasiter told authorities she does not actually have HIV and posted the video "because she was angry at the people she named."

The woman provided documentation from a September 2018 blood test showing she wasn't HIV-positive, and has voluntarily submitted to a new blood test, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Americus Police Chief Mark Scott said the department is waiting on the test results "to determine what, if any, charges she may be facing." Police Major Herman Lamar told local media that one of the men in the video filed a communication harassment complaint against Lasiter.

It's a felony in Georgia to knowingly attempt to spread HIV.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.