©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Georgia police officer saves unresponsive toddler with an obstructed airway

By Paul Best | Fox News
A Georgia family is showing their appreciation for a police officer who saved their 15-month-old child who became unresponsive because of an obstructed airway. 

"Each one of the Officers came in a very timely manner, and were all very professional, caring, and helpful," the family of 15-month-old Adrian Tovar said Tuesday. "The Tovar family cannot thank everyone enough for all the help."

Covington PD officer Matt Holbrook saved 15-month-old Adrian Tovar by giving him back thrusts that dislodged the child's obstructed airway. 

Police were called to the Tovar home around 7:30 p.m. on May 2 about an infant choking, The Covington News reported. 

When police arrived at the home, Officer Matt Holbrook immediately started giving back thrusts to the unresponsive child, eventually dislodging the object stuck in his airway, according to the local news outlet. 

"This letter is to thank and show all the appreciation to Officer Holbrook and Officers, E.M.T.s, Gabriela Mobley, and all of the town community that saved my son’s life," the Tovar family said in a letter after the child was released from the hospital. 

Your Money