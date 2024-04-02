Georgia police identify FBI Atlanta gate crash suspect as Ervin Bolling

The DeKalb County Police Department has identified the suspect who allegedly rammed a vehicle into the front gate of the FBI’s Atlanta headquarters Monday as Ervin Lee Bolling.

A police spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that the department has secured warrants for interference with government property following Bolling’s arrest.

FBI Atlanta spokesperson Jenna Sellitto also said the motive for the incident remains unclear and federal charges are expected to be filed soon, likely as early as tomorrow.

The bureau previously told Fox News that the vehicle rammed into the employee entrance around noon on Monday after attempting to follow an authorized vehicle through the gate.

The facility's barricades were deployed to stop the vehicle. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and tried to enter the facility.

He was detained by the agents in the car he tried to follow and two other agents who were leaving for lunch, according to the FBI.

The agents called DeKalb County Police, who arrested the driver. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for a mental evaluation.

"He was not associated with this facility," the FBI’s Atlanta Division later said in a statement, adding that there were no injuries.

"Agents and bomb techs checked the car as a precaution as a part of our standard operating procedure," it also said.

The vehicle was towed away just before 4 p.m. local time, per FOX 5 Atlanta.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz, David Spunt and David Lewkowict contributed to this report.