Georgia organization pays off over $147K in lunch debts at grade schools across state

A Georgia woman's nonprofit organization "All for Lunch" took charge over the holiday season to ensure families in metro Atlanta schools would not end the year with outstanding school lunch debt.

The organization, based out of Forsyth County, paid around $130,000 to eliminate lunch debt at schools in Fulton, Cobb, Gwinnett, Forsyth and Barrow counties in December alone.

Founder Alessandra Ferrera-Miller told Fox 5 Atlanta the idea formed in 2018 when she started paying off school lunch debt in the surrounding area. She started with four schools and donated $500 to alleviate overspent accounts.

At the end of the "most impactful year" yet, Ferrera-Miller said this is just the beginning.

According to the "All for Lunch" website, $147,198.06 in lunch debt was paid off at 302 Georgia schools during 2022.

"As we look ahead to 2023, we are excited to continue our work in Georgia while also expanding our reach into schools throughout the country to make sure every child has access to lunch at school, so they can focus on learning, not on being hungry," the website stated.

Ferrera-Miller said her goal is not to solely provide a onetime payment to a school, but to ensure the help she gives lasts because the paid-off balances may not.

The organization's mission is to make sure every child has access to a hot meal at school, regardless of their financial situation at home.

Ferrera-Miller believes not having sufficient lunch money for children to eat at school should not be a problem families face, but it is. According to "All for Lunch," over 75% of schools nationwide carry school lunch debt.

The Food Resource and Action Center reports "a school lunch reduces food insecurity, improves children's dietary intake, and positively impacts their health."

Stats on the website show 133 schools are free of school lunch debt, and over $65,000 lunches have been funded for those in need.