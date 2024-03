Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A Georgia mother has been arrested for allegedly encouraging her daughter to snatch an unattended purse at a restaurant after surveillance video of the incident surfaced, and she was identified by police.

Kenya Butler, 27, of Union City has been taken into custody for a March 2 incident at The Juicy Crab in Newnan on March 2. Police say she is seen on video telling her 7-year-old daughter to take the bag from a booth.

"After the story aired in the media, we were able to identify Kenya Butler as the offender in this case," Det. Taylor Dalton of the Newnan Police Department told FOX 5 Atlanta.

Butler is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and theft by taking. Her 7-year-old daughter is not in any trouble.

Police say the mom of three declined to comment on why she allegedly told her daughter to do it, and that the group with her quickly left the restaurant after the purse was taken, skipping out on a more than $500 bill.

Investigators are looking to speak with a man they say is responsible for the bill, seen on video wearing a white shirt with the words "Fake love, rich sex." The man has tattoos on both his arms. Anyone who can identify him is asked to call the Newnan Police Department.

The Juicy Crab did not immediately respond to a request for comment about what happened at the restaurant.