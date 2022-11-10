Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Georgia middle school student charged for bomb threat at preschool, police say

A 13-year-old has been arrested after making a 'prank' phone call about a bomb

Sarah Rumpf
Sarah Rumpf
A Georgia teenager has been arrested after making a "prank" phone call about a bomb at a preschool.

Officials say at about 9 a.m. on Nov. 3, police officers and fire crews responded to reports of a bomb threat at the local preschool on the 2700 block of Holcomb Bridge Road.

A middle-school student in Georgia made a prank call to a local preschool claiming that there was a bomb.

A middle-school student in Georgia made a prank call to a local preschool claiming that there was a bomb. (Fox 5)

The middle-school student allegedly called the Goddard School, a local preschool, said there was a bomb and promptly hung up.

The threat forced students and staff to evacuate the area while officers sealed off the road to investigate the threat.

Around an hour later, officers, firefighters and a K9 bomb squad finished searching the school premises. They did not find a bomb.

Today, law enforcement shared that the culprit was a student at Holcomb Bridge Middle School.

Detectives determined that the student was on board a school bus heading to Holcomb Bridge Middle School when the call was made. GPS coordinates from the call placed that student near the preschool.

After questioning the student, police said the student confessed, saying that it was a prank and meant to target their middle school. 

The student, whose identity has not been released, was charged with terroristic threats and will also be facing consequences from the Fulton County School System.

"These types of actions will not be tolerated, regardless of age," a spokesperson for the Roswell Police Department said in a press release. "Parents are encouraged to have a frank discussion with their children about the serious consequences of foolish youthful decisions."

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 