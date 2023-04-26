Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia middle school student caught with marijuana, gun in backpack

The student will face school disciplinary consequences and criminal charges, school officials said

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A middle school student in Gwinnett County, Georgia, brought marijuana and an unloaded handgun to school in his backpack on Tuesday, according to school officials.

Trickum Middle School principal Ryan Queen sent a letter to parents stating that a staff member suspected the student had marijuana in their backpack, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. In accordance with school safety and security protocols, administrators brought the student to a secure location for questioning.

After questioning, administrators searched the student's backpack and discovered marijuana and an unloaded handgun. The incident was then reported to campus police.

GEORGIA BOY, 13, CHARGED IN EASTER SUNDAY MURDER OF MAN SHOT MULTIPLE TIMES

Trickum Middle School

A student at a middle school in Gwinnett County, Georgia, brought marijuana and an unloaded handgun to school in his backpack. (Google Maps)

"In accordance with safety and security protocols, bringing drugs, guns, or other weapons to school is not tolerated," Queen wrote in the letter. "It is not only a violation of our student disciplinary code; it is against the law. Rest assured, the student involved will face school disciplinary consequences and criminal charges."

"I understand hearing about this may be unsettling, but I want to reassure you Gwinnett County Public Schools and Trickum Middle School take the safety and security of our students seriously. The safety of our entire school community is our number one priority," the letter continues.

GEORGIA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL TEACHER FACING MULTIPLE CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CHARGES

Trickum Middle School sign

The school principal said the student will face criminal charges. (Google Maps)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Queen thanked the staff member for reporting their concerns to school officials, which allowed administrators and school police to "investigate quickly and avoid a potentially dangerous situation."

"We all have a role to play in ensuring our school remains a safe place," the letter reads. "I encourage our students, staff, and school community to continue coming to us when they have information or concerns about safety. Just to remind you, we have a confidential school safety tip line to help keep our schools safe."