Georgia Memorial Day weekend boat crash leaves five dead

Five people are now confirmed dead following a collision between two boats Saturday on the Wilmington River in eastern Georgia.

Searchers recovered three more bodies in water that was about 14-feet deep on Sunday morning, a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources told the Savannah Morning News.

Two people were previously pronounced dead on Saturday.

The recreational boats, one with three people and one with six people, collided around 10:40 a.m. near the Thunderbolt Marina, about three miles southeast of Savannah.

A Coast Guard Sector Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew responded to the scene and helped rescue four people. One of them was listed in good condition on Saturday.

A video shows a man with an injured leg being hoisted out of the water by the Coast Guard helicopter.

The Chatham County Sheriffs Office, Savannah Fire Department, and a Coast Guard boat crew also responded to the scene.

It's the second fatal boat crash on the Wilmington river this month after a local businessman was killed May 5, when a boat that he was on struck an unlit channel marker and an object hit him in the head.

