Georgia
Published

Georgia Memorial Day weekend boat crash leaves five dead

Two boats collided on the Wilmington River near Savannah, Georgia, on Saturday morning

By Paul Best | Fox News
Coast Guard releases video of rescue following fatal boat crash on Georgia river Video

Coast Guard releases video of rescue following fatal boat crash on Georgia river

Five people were killed and four others were inured in a boat crash on the Wilmington River near Savannah, Georgia, on Saturday.

Five people are now confirmed dead following a collision between two boats Saturday on the Wilmington River in eastern Georgia

Searchers recovered three more bodies in water that was about 14-feet deep on Sunday morning, a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources told the Savannah Morning News. 

Two people were previously pronounced dead on Saturday. 

A Coast Guard helicopter assisted in a rescue operation on the Wilmington River in Georgia on Saturday following a fatal boat crash. 

A Coast Guard helicopter assisted in a rescue operation on the Wilmington River in Georgia on Saturday following a fatal boat crash.  (U.S. Coast Guard)

The recreational boats, one with three people and one with six people, collided around 10:40 a.m. near the Thunderbolt Marina, about three miles southeast of Savannah. 

A Coast Guard Sector Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew responded to the scene and helped rescue four people. One of them was listed in good condition on Saturday. 

A video shows a man with an injured leg being hoisted out of the water by the Coast Guard helicopter

The Coast Guard released a video of a man with an injured leg being rescued from the water.  

The Coast Guard released a video of a man with an injured leg being rescued from the water.   (U.S. Coast Guard)

The Chatham County Sheriffs Office, Savannah Fire Department, and a Coast Guard boat crew also responded to the scene. 

It's the second fatal boat crash on the Wilmington river this month after a local businessman was killed May 5, when a boat that he was on struck an unlit channel marker and an object hit him in the head. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 