Georgia
Georgia man wearing only underwear and socks arrested after stealing a truck

The suspect was seen wearing nothing but socks and boxers

By Landon Mion | Fox News
A Georgia man who stole a truck was apprehended wearing just socks and underwear, according to officials.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that deputies had arrested a man who stole a truck and trailer from the city of Hoschton before wrecking the vehicle off I-85 on JD Brooks Road, WSB-TV reported.

Several law enforcement agencies assisted in the half-day hunt for the suspect.

"Job well done to all who assisted in this half day hunt … A long afternoon and jail was the answer," Sheriff Janis Mangum wrote on Facebook.

"A good outcome and every one [sic] is going home safe, other than scratched up from the briers," the sheriff continued.

A photograph shared by the sheriff's office shows the suspect in handcuffs being escorted away by deputies. The suspect was seen wearing nothing but socks and boxers.

Another photograph shows the truck and trailer in a ditch.

The suspect's identity has not been released at this time.