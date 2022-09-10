Georgia deputies shot and killed serving warrant have been identified: 'Men of character'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The two Georgia sheriff's deputies who were shot and killed while serving an arrest warrant this week were identified on Friday.

Cobb County Sheriff's Deputies Marshall Ervin, Jr. and Jonathan Koleski were killed Thursday at a home in the Marietta area while arresting a suspect wanted for theft, the sheriff's office said.

After a nearly four-hour standoff with law enforcement, suspects Christopher Cook and Christopher Golden were taken into custody. Cook was charged with the alleged theft and Golden was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on an officer and murder.

Ervin Jr., 38, was a father of two who joined the sheriff's office in 2012. And Koleski, 42, was a U.S. Army Veteran who joined the sheriff's office in 2007.

"They were outstanding men, men of character and integrity, family men, loved by their family and kids," Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said at a press conference.

The sheriff's office and the victims' families are mourning the deaths.

"Our hearts are broken here in Cobb County," the sheriff said. "It's a night of heartache for two families, two wives who have lost amazing husbands."

The deputies were serving a warrant at the home at around 7:45 p.m. Thursday when they were attacked in what Owens described as an ambush.

Owens said the deputies knocked on the door and rang the doorbell but no one answered. As the deputies were returning to their patrol car, a vehicle drove up and someone from inside the vehicle opened fire on them.

It is unclear if both suspects were in the vehicle when the shooting began.

The sheriff said the deputies were able to alert dispatchers of the shooting.

A standoff between the suspects and law enforcement ensued, and Cook and Golden were eventually taken into custody.

The Cobb Sheriff's Foundation is accepting donations to support the fallen deputies' families.

Law enforcement agencies from across the state offered their condolences to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.

Owens said Republican Gov. Brian Kemp personally called him to offer state resources.