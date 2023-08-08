Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Georgia man sentenced to life in prison for murdering homecoming queen, shooting Army soldier

Jayne Salazar-Chavez, 17, was shot and killed when Nakia Dorsey, 24, opened fire on a vehicle in which she was sitting

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Georgia man who murdered a high school homecoming queen and shot an Army soldier on leave for Veterans Day weekend was sentenced to life in prison Monday. 

A DeKalb County jury returned guilty verdicts against Nakia Dorsey, 24, on charges of felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and two counts of aggravated assault, prosecutors said. Dorsey was sentenced shortly after the verdict. The charges stemmed from a Nov. 10, 2022, shooting outside the home of 17-year-old Jayne Salazar-Chavez.

Brandon Wilson, 24, made a surprise visit to the home of Salazar-Chavez, his girlfriend. Wilson was serving in the Army and was visiting her on the holiday weekend. He asked Salazar-Chavez to come outside with him and noticed she seemed to be withdrawn.

ATLANTA POPEYES WORKERS ‘VIOLENTLY’ ATTACKED WOMAN ATTEMPTING TO CORRECT ORDER: LAWSUIT

Georgia homecoming queen killed

Nakia Dunta Dorsey, 24, was sentenced to life in prison Monday for the murder of 17-year-old Jayne Salazar-Chavez. (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

He then asked her if she was seeing someone else and demanded to see her cellphone, prosecutors said. Wilson confronted her about a text message on her phone and called the unidentified number. The person on the other line ended the call without saying anything. 

A short time later, the person, identified as Dorsey, called Salazar-Chavez on her phone and argued with Wilson about which of them was dating the teen. Wilson and Salazar-Chavez left her house after the argument and returned later that night around 11 p.m.

Wilson told investigators that he saw a red laser on his face and noticed a man wearing black clothing pointing a gun at his car.

The man opened fire, striking the car more than 20 times. Wilson drove away and was shot in the leg. Salazar-Chavez, a homecoming queen and member of her school's Air Force JROTC program, FOX Atlanta reported, was hit in the arm and torso. She died a short time later. 

Social media messages confirmed that Dorsey was the person talking to Salazar-Chavez and cellphone location data placed him near her home just before the shooting, authorities said. 

He was arrested in January.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.