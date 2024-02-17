Georgia man arrested for printing, using counterfeit $100 bills

A Georgia man is charged after allegedly printing and using counterfeit $100 bills across metro Atlanta and other states.

David Gragg was arrested on several charges, including forgery and possession of tools for the commission of a crime, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

"We've had a lot of washed-out ones that have been re-printed to look like $20s, but this is the first time $100 dollar bills of this volume," the Rome Police Department's John Walters said.

A fake $100 bill was first found on January 28 at a coffee shop in Rome, Georgia, police said. Investigators determined the bill was used by Gragg.

A search warrant was executed at Gragg's home on February 9, in which investigators located fake bills and other items likely used to make the bills.

"In the process of serving the search warrant, we found other counterfeit bills, computers, laptops, printers, scanners, everything that he would need in order to produce more bills," Walters said.

Gragg's car has been seen on flock cameras across metro Atlanta in the last few weeks. Investigators tracked the fake bills in the Atlanta area and in other areas, extending as far away as Cincinnati, Ohio.

"They were very, very authentic looking. It took a lot of examination to figure out they were counterfeit," Walters said.

"Look for all the security measures and whenever it's large bills be aware," he added.

The U.S. Secret Service has taken over the investigation.