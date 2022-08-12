Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia man arrested after allegedly shooting car with infant child and ex-girlfriend inside

The Georgia man attempted to flee the state on a Greyhound bus

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia man was arrested on Aug. 11 after allegedly firing shots at a car with his child and ex-girlfriend inside.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office and Muscogee County Sheriff's Office in Georgia said that Marcus Calhoun, 25, allegedly shot at the car after confronting his ex and the child in a park. Calhoun violated a restraining order she had against him when he approached her, officials said. 

Deputies said that the 25-year-old man attempted to get on a Greyhound bus to Alabama on Aug. 11 and was arrested in Columbus, Georgia. When Calhoun was arrested, he was in possession of a weapon, according to officials.

PAUL FLORES TRIAL: KRISTIN SMART'S ACCUSED KILLER TOLD COPS HE BELIEVED SHE 'WENT OFF' WITH SOMEONE, WAS DEAD

The Henry County Sheriff's Office and Muscogee County Sheriff's Office in Georgia said that Marcus Calhoun, 25, allegedly fired shots at a car with his infant child and ex-girlfriend inside and was arrested, according to FOX 5.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office and Muscogee County Sheriff's Office in Georgia said that Marcus Calhoun, 25, allegedly fired shots at a car with his infant child and ex-girlfriend inside and was arrested, according to FOX 5. (Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman)

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said that the woman and child were both found uninjured.

"Thank God this young woman and her child were uninjured," Scandrett said. "In coordination with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and other surrounding agencies, we were able to trail the suspect and safely take him into custody."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Calhoun is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault, robbery by snatching, aggravated stalking, battery (family violence), theft by taking, and obstructing a 911 call, according to officials.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.