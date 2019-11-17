Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

Georgia Kroger employee accused of stabbing co-worker, police say

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 17Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 17

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 17 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Georgia Kroger employee was arrested early Sunday on charges that he stabbed his co-worker, police said.

Akin Williams, 21, was charged with aggravated assault, police said in a news release.

Gwinnett County police officers responded to the Kroger location in Grayson, about 36 miles northeast of Atlanta around 6 a.m. Sunday.

Akin Williams, a Kroger employee, is accused of attacking his co-worker with a knife early Sunday.

Akin Williams, a Kroger employee, is accused of attacking his co-worker with a knife early Sunday. (Gwinnett County Jail)

When officers arrived, they found a 59-year-old victim with stab and slice wounds on her neck, hands, and legs, they said.

Her identity was not released.

BODIES FOUND IN NEW JERSEY HOUSE FIRE WERE STABBED; SUSPECT, 21, CHARGED

Officers took Williams, of Snellville, Ga., into custody.

He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail without bail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was unclear what may have sparked the attack. Police said additional charges could be added as investigators determine a possible motive.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.