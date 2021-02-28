Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Georgia horseback instructor goes missing under suspicious circumstances

Abigail Toeneboehn, 22, disappeared from her apartment at West Creek Stables in Austell on Thursday night

By Jackie Salo | New York Post
A horseback riding trainer in Georgia has gone missing from the stables under mysterious circumstances, authorities said.

Abigail Toeneboehn, 22, disappeared from her apartment at West Creek Stables in Austell on Thursday night, news station WAGA reported.

Austell Police Chief Bob Starrett said she left without her wallet, cellphone, or keys, news station 11Alive reported.

Her car is also still on the property, where she typically stays three or four nights a week to train horses, the outlet reported.

Authorities searched the area around the stables Friday morning with a canine unit but could not find her, the outlets reported.

Police said it’s unusual for the avid equestrian to vanish without warning and characterized her disappearance as suspicious.

"This is not typical behavior from Abi who adores her family and her animals," an Austell police spokesman told the outlet.

