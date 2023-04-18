Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Georgia homeowner shoots and kills man breaking into his home, police say

The Georgia homeowner has not been charged and the shooting follows a similar incident in which another homeowner killed a suspected robber

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Ring camera captures thwarted Connecticut armed home invasion Video

East Haven, Connecticut police said two men are in custody after they allegedly plotted to tie a homeowner up and rob him, Friday, April 14. (Ring.com via East Haven Police Department)

A Georgia homeowner shot and killed a suspected intruder trying to break into the residence Sunday night, authorities said. 

The Smyrna Police Department said it was investigating the shooting. Fox News Digital has reached out to the police department. 

Authorities have not released the name of the homeowner or suspect. 

"People protecting their houses. It happens more times than not. I'm glad the homeowners are okay and protected themselves. Still, it's terrifying," Paige Nowacki, who lives near the home, told FOX Atlanta

TEXAS MOM JUMPS INTO ACTION WHEN BURGLAR BREAKS INTO HOME, OPENS FIRE ON SUSPECT

A home in Smyrna, Georgia where a resident shot and killed an suspected intruder. 

A home in Smyrna, Georgia where a resident shot and killed an suspected intruder.  (Fox Atlanta)

No charges have been filed against the homeowner. 

Last month, another Georgia homeowner shot and killed a would-be intruder trying to break into his house. A neighbor called the police after hearing the gunshots while making breakfast. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.