Georgia high school shooting suspect's mom defends her son in message to victims' families

The mother of the 14-year-old suspected of shooting up a Winder, Georgia, high school and killing four people last week has apologized to the victims’ families in an open letter, according to a new report.

"To the parents and families of those affected by the tragic events at Apalachee High School, I want to say that I am so sorry from the bottom of my heart," Marcee Gray, 43, the mother of Colt Gray, wrote in the letter she provided to CNN.

Just one week ago, Gray allegedly opened fire at the school, leaving two students and two teachers dead. Seven other victims had gunshot wounds, and two others suffered other injuries, police said.

GEORGIA HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: SUSPECT'S FORMER NEIGHBORS RECOUNT HARROWING STORIES OF ALLEGED ABUSE, CHAOS

The victims were identified as Richard Aspinwall, 39; Cristina Irimie, 53; and Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14.

"If I could take the place of Mason and Christian, I would without a second thought," Marcee Gray wrote in the letter, later adding her "heart breaks for the 2 teachers who gave their lives while in the service of teaching and protecting our children."

GEORGIA SCHOOL SHOOTING SUSPECT INVESTIGATED FOR POSSIBLE INTEREST IN SANDY HOOK, PARKLAND MASSACRES

Marcee Gray called the school counselor on the morning of Sept. 4, 2024, the day of the shooting, to warn officials about a concerning message she’d received from her son, she said in an interview with ABC News published Tuesday.

She said the last message she’d received from her son was, "I’m sorry, Mom," and that his father had received similar texts – "I’m sorry" and "You’re not to blame for this."

Marcee Gray has a lengthy criminal record, which includes drug use and property damage, according to police and court records.

COLIN GRAY, FATHER OF GEORGIA HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING SUSPECT CHARGED WITH MURDER, MANSLAUGHTER, CHILD CRUELTY

"We are all in a living nightmare right now, and I will personally never forgive myself for what has happened," she wrote in the new letter, "My son Colt is not a monster. He is my oldest baby. He is quiet, thoughtful, caring, funny, and extremely intelligent. Please pray for him and the rest of our family, as I am praying for all of you every moment of every day."

She could not immediately be reached for comment.

Colt Gray has been charged with four counts of felony murder and more charges are expected.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The teenage suspect's father, Colin Gray, 54, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of involuntary manslaughter and eight counts of cruelty to children.