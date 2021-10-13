Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Georgia police say woman who tried to rob 2 men at gunpoint was shot to death by own firearm

Her alleged female accomplice has been charged with several counts

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Georgia police on Wednesday identified a dead female robbery suspect who allegedly tried to rob two men at gunpoint inside a vehicle but was shot and killed by her own gun during a struggle.

The Warner Robins Police Department said its officers were dispatched at 12:30 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Fred Drive and found 21-year-old Kyndal Reynolds with a gunshot wound. Reynolds was transported to Houston Medical Center, where she died.

Tywana Antonette Cody, 42, has been charged with being a party to a crime of aggravated assault, party to a crime of criminal attempt to commit armed robbery and felony murder. She is being held at the Houston County Detention Facility. 

Reynolds and another woman, 42-year-old Tywana Antonette Cody, met two men earlier in the night. While all four were together inside a vehicle, Reynolds "attempted to rob the male companions," police said. Investigators believe one of the men attempted to disarm her, and Reynolds was shot with her own weapon during a struggle. 

"All parties stayed on scene and met with investigators," police said. 

"Investigation reveals Ms. Cody was working in concert with Ms. Reynolds to rob the men," police said. 

