Georgia
Published

Georgia detention officer arrested after allegedly beating inmate

Reynard Trotman was fired and arrested on multiple charges

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
A Georgia detention officer was fired and arrested on multiple charges after allegedly assaulting an inmate, according to officials. 

Reynard Trotman faces several charges, including seven counts of violation of oath by a public officer, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of battery, reckless conduct, cruelty to an inmate and conspiracy to commit a felony. 

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office announced that Trotman was arrested on Thursday. In the press release he is accused of "aiding and abetting during the commission of a crime, and of failing to render aid or protecting an inmate from physical harm."

Reynard Trotman faces a number of charges, including seven counts of violation of oath by a public officer, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of battery, reckless conduct, cruelty to inmate and conspiracy to commit a felony. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff Patrick Labat told WXIA that an investigation was launched after a detainee at the Fulton County jail was spotted with lacerations and puncture wounds. The inmate survived the injuries, but their condition led officials to check surveillance footage.

Multiple other detainees who attacked the inmate will also be charged, Labat said.

"The acts of this detention officer do not reflect the mission of the Fulton CountySheriff’s Office," Labat said in a statement. "Any officer who violates their sworn oath not only brings discredit upon themselves but also exacerbates the critical staffing challenges that law enforcement agencies around the country are working to overcome. As Sheriff of Fulton County, I am committed to transparency and to holding each and every employee accountable to protect and serve every member of our community, including those in our custody."

A Georgia detention officer was fired and arrested on multiple charges after allegedly assaulting an inmate. (Fulton County Detention Center)

The charges against Trotman led to his termination. He had worked for the sheriff's office since July.

"Being a detention officer is an incredibly difficult job, but there is no excuse for the behavior that led to this arrest," the sheriff's statement continued. "The actions of this one individual are certainly not a reflection of the men and women of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office who show up to work each and every day and conduct their duties with professionalism, respect and integrity."