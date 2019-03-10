Georgia deputies seize $500G from car in traffic stop

Authorities in Georgia reportedly seized more than $500,000 in cash from two Colombian men during a traffic stop on Interstate 75.

Deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office pulled over a vehicle that was "in and out of lanes, just moving over the line," Sheriff Ashley Paulk said, according to WALB-TV.

PENNSYLVANIA MAN ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTS DRIVER WHO WOULDN'T STOP SINGING CHRISTMAS CAROLS, REPORTS SAY

The vehicle traveling south had "a very slow limit of speed on interstate" to the point the deputies "thought the driver might be impaired."

When the two men were pulled over, they reportedly appeared nervous. Deputies worked with K-9s to search the car and reportedly found the money stuffed in duffle bags and a dog food bag.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“All of it is wrapped the same way they wrap cocaine, the same rubber bands, the same style of wrapping," Paulk said. "So, when you see that you know where that money’s derived from."

The two men reportedly are facing traffic charges as the sheriff's office investigates.