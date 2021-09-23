Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito.

The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. § 1029(a)(i): ‘Use of Unauthorized Devices’ related to Mr. Laundrie's activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito."

"While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito's homicide," FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in a Friday statement. "We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI."

Investigators on Sunday discovered Petito's remains in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Moose, Wyoming. Petito and her 23-year-old fiancé, Brian Laundrie, were traveling from New York to Oregon in a white 2012 Ford Transit van that they converted into a camper when she disappeared in late August.

Laundrie returned home to North Port, Fla., where the couple lived with Laundrie’s parents, 10 days earlier on Sept. 1 with no sign of his fiancé. Petito's parents reported her missing on Sept. 11.

Laundrie is a person of interest in the case and his parents claim he's also missing. North Port law enforcement officers are continuing their search for any signs of the 23-year-old in an area of the Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve, not far from Laundrie's family home and where parents told authorities they believe that's where he is.

The FBI is asking anyone with relevant information to submit tips to http://tips.fbi.gov or contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or 303-629-7171.