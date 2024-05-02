Fugitive shooting suspect arrested without incident in northern Arizona

A man suspected of fatally shooting one person and wounding two others in a domestic violence incident on the Navajo Nation earlier this week was arrested Thursday, authorities said.

Navajo Police said 44-year-old Derick Myron was taken into federal custody without incident at a residence in the northern community of Tuba City, Arizona, around 1 a.m. Thursday.

At his initial federal court appearance later in Flagstaff, a criminal complaint said Myron was accused of several counts including second-degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and use of a firearm in a crime of violence.

Matthew Poirier, a Coconino County public defender assigned to represent Myron, declined to comment on his client's case. But he did say that the next scheduled court date is Monday.

Myron is accused of killing a Cameron resident and injuring two other people last Monday morning, according to police.

The names and ages of the victims haven’t been released by police or the FBI yet.

Myron fled the shooting scene in a pickup truck and police briefly issued a shelter-in-place order for residents near the Cameron Chapter House and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Police and the FBI had been searching for Myron in the Cameron and Tuba City areas and authorities considered him armed and dangerous.

A federal arrest warrant for Myron was issued Wednesday, authorities said.

The small community of Cameron is about 50 miles north of Flagstaff and Tuba City is some 27 miles northeast of Cameron.