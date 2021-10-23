Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
Published

Frontier Airlines flight emergency lands in North Carolina following odor-related event

The airline said the plane experienced 'a fume/odor event'

By Jon Brown | Fox News
A Frontier Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) out of an abundance of caution Saturday, following an odor-related incident.

"Earlier today, Frontier Airlines Flight 1159 from Norfolk to Orlando experienced a fume/odor event. Out of an abundance of caution, the aircraft diverted to Raleigh-Durham and both passengers and crew exited the aircraft via evacuation slides," a spokesperson for Frontier Airlines told Fox News.

The spokesperson added that no injuries to passengers or crew were reported and that there was no indication of a fire on board the aircraft.

"All passengers are safely inside the airport terminal and the airline is in the process of finalizing arrangements to get them to their final destinations," the spokesperson added.

RDU did not respond to Fox News' request for comment in time for publication.

