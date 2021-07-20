Airplane brawl caught on video shocks passengers, alleged racial slur used

A wild brawl erupted on a Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia this week after one passenger reportedly complained to another that he was taking too long to remove his luggage from the overhead bins.

The incident unfolded around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night as passengers were disembarking the plane at Miami International Airport.

"You can see the White man on top of the Black passenger just beating him between the seats. The flight attendant got involved... everyone was just involved," Kiera Pierre Louis, a witness who goes by the hip-hop artist name Milli Miami, told WPLG.

Louis told WPLG that one passenger on the plane took issue with how long another in front of him was taking to remove his bags, before that passenger turned around, used a racial slur and punched him.

Her account could not be independently verified.

Video of the incident posted on Milli Miami’s Instagram page, which contains graphic language, shows two men fighting with each as voices come over the plane’s loudspeaker urging them to "break it up" and for others to "get the cops".

As a child can be heard crying, the White passenger appears to be telling the Black passenger repeatedly "don’t talk s---!"

The White passenger is then led away as other passengers start shouting toward the front of the plane.

"You’re all adults... get out of this plane!" one man says. "What the hell is that s---? Go! Don’t look back, look forward move out!"

"I got kids back here man, what the hell is wrong with you guys?" he adds.

The footage ends with passengers walking off the plane.

Miami-Dade Police told WPLG that the Black passenger involved in the brawl decided not to press charges.

In a statement, Frontier Airlines told WPLG that "as a flight from Philadelphia to Miami was deplaning at MIA, a physical altercation broke out among passengers who were towards the back of the aircraft.

"The flight crew requested law enforcement assistance. All passengers involved were asked to remain on the aircraft however some disregarded the flight crew’s instructions," the statement added. "Ultimately, local law enforcement became involved."