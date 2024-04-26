Expand / Collapse search
Arizona

Freight train carrying gasoline, propane derails near Arizona-New Mexico line amid aftermath of severe weather

The train derailment came after a tornado tore through Northeast Lincoln and authorities report it promptly lit fire

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published | Updated
Freight train carrying fuel derails near Arizona-New Mexico state line Video

Freight train carrying fuel derails near Arizona-New Mexico state line

A freight train carrying fuel derailed and caught fire on Friday, near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, forcing the closure of Interstate 40 highway. (Hunter Smith via X)

A freight train derailed on Friday near the Arizona-New Mexico border, halting traffic along Interstate 40 as the area recovers from severe weather in the region.

The New Mexico State Police said that they responded, alongside multiple other agencies, to the freight train splayed out along the interstate on Friday evening.

"NMSP is on the scene of a train derailment along with multiple other agencies on Interstate 40 milepost 8 near the Arizona border," the department said in a press release.

Train derailment

The Navajo Police Department responded to the train derailment on Friday, April 26. (Navajo Police Department)

The agency said that there were no reports of injuries – despite the train's derailment in proximity to the busy interstate.

Authorities said that the train was carrying gasoline and non-odorized propane and promptly lit on fire.

Navajo Police Department police SUV

Navajo Police Department responded alongside other agencies to the train derailment (Navajo Police Department)

Video by Hunter Smith and obtained by Fox News Digital showed the aftermath of the derailment, with the cargo train toppled to the side of the tracks.

Smith said that the derailment came after a tornado tore across Northeast Lincoln on Friday afternoon. 

Fire trucks

Fire officials arrive at the scene of the freight train derailment. (Navajo Police Department)

The NMSP said that the interstate was closed in all directions as agencies worked to extinguish the fire

"I-40 is closed in all directions in Arizona and New Mexico," the department said. "In New Mexico, traffic is being diverted at I-40 exit 20 westbound onto U.S. 491 to State Road 264 to Ganado, to Highway 191.  In Arizona, traffic is diverted in Chambers onto Highway 191 to Ganado Arizona State Road 264 to U.S. 491."

