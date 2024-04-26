WATCH: Tornadoes tear across America's heartland, leaving catastrophic destruction in multiple states

Dozens of tornadoes swept across America's heartland, impacting millions of residents and leaving a trail of destruction.

Twenty million Americans, from Texas to Iowa, are on alert for twisters, large hail and up to 70 mph winds.

There were at least 59 reported tornadoes across Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa as of 7 p.m. ET, according to the National Weather Service.

Photos on social media showed heavily damaged homes and shredded trees.

TORNADO TEARS THROUGH SUBURBAN OMAHA

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center said an enhanced risk for severe weather was placed over Kansas City, Missouri, Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska, and areas of Iowa with a slight to marginal risk over many areas of Texas, and around Shreveport, Louisiana.

"Tornadoes, including a couple of strong tornadoes, very large hail (some greater than 2 inches in diameter), and wind damage remains possible this afternoon/evening from eastern Kansas/Nebraska into Iowa, western Missouri, eastern Oklahoma, western Arkansas, and northeast Texas," the agency said.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office reported that parts of a large manufacturing facility collapsed, trapping at least 70 workers.

PARTS OF CENTRAL US HIT BY SEVERE STORMS, WHILE TORNADOES STRIKE IN KANSAS AND IOWA

All workers were evacuated by first responders, and three employees were being treated for injuries, FOX Weather reported.

Hundreds of houses sustained damage in Omaha, Nebraska — mostly in the Elkhorn area in the western part of the city, Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci said.

"We are getting 911 calls of people in debris in their basement," Bonacci told the Associated Press. "We are just working as quickly as we can to help everyone who needs it.