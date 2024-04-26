Expand / Collapse search
WATCH: Tornadoes tear across America's heartland, leaving catastrophic destruction in multiple states

There were at least 59 reported tornadoes across Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Powerful tornado tears across Nebraska Video

Powerful tornado tears across Nebraska

According to the National Weather Service, tornadoes tore across at least a half-dozen states on Friday. (Clint Hendricks IV via Storyful and Fox Weather)

Dozens of tornadoes swept across America's heartland, impacting millions of residents and leaving a trail of destruction. 

Twenty million Americans, from Texas to Iowa, are on alert for twisters, large hail and up to 70 mph winds.

There were at least 59 reported tornadoes across Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa as of 7 p.m. ET, according to the National Weather Service.

Photos on social media showed heavily damaged homes and shredded trees.

TORNADO TEARS THROUGH SUBURBAN OMAHA

Tornado damage to home

Extensive tornado damage to homes in Elkhorn, Nebraska.  (Thomas Hinterdorfer @hinto62 on X)

  • Downed trees
    Image 1 of 3

    Downed trees and tornado debris after a tornadoes swept through Elkhorn, Nebraska on Friday, April 26. (Thomas Hinterdorfer @hinto62 on X)

  • Home covered in tornado debris
    Image 2 of 3

    A home in Elkhorn, Nebraska was decimated after a tornado on Friday, April 26.  (Thomas Hinterdorfer @hinto62 on X)

  • Tornado damage
    Image 3 of 3

    Sherman County Nebraska Sheriff's office reported tornado damage. (Sherman County Nebraska Sheriff)

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center said an enhanced risk for severe weather was placed over Kansas City, Missouri, Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska, and areas of Iowa with a slight to marginal risk over many areas of Texas, and around Shreveport, Louisiana.

"Tornadoes, including a couple of strong tornadoes, very large hail (some greater than 2 inches in diameter), and wind damage remains possible this afternoon/evening from eastern Kansas/Nebraska into Iowa, western Missouri, eastern Oklahoma, western Arkansas, and northeast Texas," the agency said.

WATCH:

Bystander videos show tornado touchdown across America's heartland Video

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office reported that parts of a large manufacturing facility collapsed, trapping at least 70 workers.

PARTS OF CENTRAL US HIT BY SEVERE STORMS, WHILE TORNADOES STRIKE IN KANSAS AND IOWA

All workers were evacuated by first responders, and three employees were being treated for injuries, FOX Weather reported.

WATCH: 

Tornado approaching road in the heartland caught on video Video

Hundreds of houses sustained damage in Omaha, Nebraska — mostly in the Elkhorn area in the western part of the city, Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci said.

"We are getting 911 calls of people in debris in their basement," Bonacci told the Associated Press. "We are just working as quickly as we can to help everyone who needs it.

