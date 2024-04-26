Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan

Michigan man caught after attempting to flee US to Hong Kong after fatal building explosion, fire: police

Noor Noel Kestou, 31, charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with store blast that killed a teen

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Michigan industrial fire sparks hundreds of explosions, sending debris flying Video

Michigan industrial fire sparks hundreds of explosions, sending debris flying

Hundreds of explosions from an industrial building fire rocked a Detroit suburb Monday night, sending debris far into the air. (Credit: WJBK)

The owner of a Michigan company that exploded in March, killing a 19-year-old and injuring a firefighter, was charged with involuntary manslaughter on Thursday, after authorities received an alert that he attempted to leave the country with a one-way ticket to Hong Kong.

The Clinton Township Police Department said during a press conference Friday morning that Noor Noel Kestou, 31, attempted to flee the U.S. after the fatal explosion at his vape and smoke business, Goo Smoke Shop/Select Distributors, on March 4.

Authorities said that Kestou illegally possessed and improperly stored nitrous oxide and butane cans.

"They shouldn't have had this in there, period," Clinton Police Chief Tim Duncan said. "It wasn't allowed in this district."

MASSIVE MICHIGAN INDUSTRIAL FIRE SPARKS HUNDREDS OF EXPLOSION, SENDING DEBRIS FLYING AND KILLING 1

Noor Noel Kestou

Noor Noel Kestou, 31, was charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the explosion that killed a 19-year-old. (Macomb Country Prosecutors)

Firefighters battling a blaze in Michigan

Firefighters battle an industrial fire in the Detroit suburb of Clinton Township, late Monday, March 4, 2024.  (WXYZ via AP)

At the time of the explosion, the illegal material rained down on civilians in a one-mile radius.

"There were some businesses that told us they had 30 holes in their ceiling from these rockets that were coming down on top of them," Clinton Township Supervisor Bob Cannon said.

One of the canisters killed 19-year-old Turner Lee Salter, who was a quarter-mile away from the building.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said that involuntary manslaughter was the highest charge that could be given at this point in the investigation.  (Clinton Township via YouTube)

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said that involuntary manslaughter was the highest charge that could be presented based on current evidence, but the ongoing investigation may yield future charges.

WATCH: MASSIVE FIRE BREAKS OUT ON HISTORIC SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PIER

Kestou's bond was set for $500,000 — cash only — with other conditions upon his release: he must wear a GPS tether, surrender his passport and any weapons, and not leave the state.  

  • Firefighters tackling an industrial blaze
    Image 1 of 3

    A large fire at an industrial building in Michigan sparked hundreds of explosions and sent debris flying for about a mile, raising air quality concerns. (WJBK)

  • Firefighters tackling an industrial blaze
    Image 2 of 3

    A massive fire at an industrial building fire rocked a Detroit suburb Monday night, causing hundreds of explosions and sending debris and canisters shooting far into the air. (WJBK)

  • Firefighters tackling an industrial blaze
    Image 3 of 3

    A massive fire at an industrials building fire rocked a Detroit suburb Monday night, causing hundreds of explosions and sending debris and canisters shooting far into the air. (WJBK)

Lucido said that he did not know what Kestou's "ultimate goal" was in attempting to leave the U.S.

"We don't know what his ultimate goal was, to stay out of the country with a wife and a child here, but we do know that he is in custody, and I think he maybe made bond last night," Lucido said.

Cause of Fire Under Investigation

Chief Duncan said that the cause of the fire and subsequent explosion is still being investigated.

He noted the intensity of the explosion is proving to be difficult for authorities to determine a direct cause immediately. 

Township Fire Chief Tim Duncan

Township Fire Chief Tim Duncan said that authorities are still investigating the fire and explosion. (Clinton Township via YouTube)

"At this stage, they’re still at the undetermined aspect of it — but they cannot exclude human involvement in this fire at this time," Duncan said. "They would still like to have more investigation, more information come from some of the witnesses. Some of that is still coming out.

"Our hope is that in the future, when they actually get on the site and start pulling everything away, we’re trying to maintain that southwest corner of the building, which is where we believe the fire started, based upon the information we’ve seen."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News has reached out to Kestou's attorney for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.