Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime Newsletter

Fox News True Crime Newsletter: UnitedHealth CEO arrest, Murdaugh appeal, serial killer secrets

Luigi Mangione arrested in UnitedHealth CEO murder, Alex Murdaugh files appeal, serial killer's daughter exposes secrets

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published | Updated
close
NYPD officers arrive at the Altoona Police Department Video

NYPD officers arrive at the Altoona Police Department

Luigi Mangione was taken into custody by the Altoona Police Department in relation to the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Monday, December 9, 2024. (Fox News Digital) 

UNITEDHEALTH CEO MURDER: 

Who is Luigi Mangione, suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO murder? 

Mangione family didn’t report him as police ask what they knew. 

NYPD matches handgun, fingerprints in UnitedHealthcare CEO slaying, commissioner says.

Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the murder of United Healthcare CEO, Brian Thompson shouts as he is led into court

Luigi Mangione shouts while officers restrain him as he arrives for his extradition hearing at Blair County Courthouse in  Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, December 10, 2024. Mangione is the prime suspect in the shooting death of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson last week. (David Dee Delgado for Fox News Digital)

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

‘I HATED HIM’: Serial killer’s daughter exposes chilling secret, turns him in to police.

April Balascio sitting on top of a dog.

April Balascio (Courtesy of the author.)

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER 

‘INFECTED THE TRIAL’: Alex Murdaugh lawyers file appeal alleging ousted court clerk swayed jury.

Alex Murdaugh and Becky Hill

Alex Murdaugh and Becky Hill (Fox News)

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB 

CLEAN SLATE: Lakefront family massacre suspect's defense demands apology for 'false' Clorox accusation.

This article was written by Fox News staff.