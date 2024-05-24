Expand / Collapse search
Fox News True Crime Newsletter: OJ Simpson case, Pillowcase Murders, Beauty Queen Killer

Kouri Richins breaks her silence and a psychic gives 2 grieving daughters closure

Kato Kaelin: 'I really believe' O.J. Simpson 'is guilty' Video

Kato Kaelin: 'I really believe' O.J. Simpson 'is guilty'

Reality TV personality and Simpson houseguest Kato Kaelin speaks out on 'Jesse Watters Primetime' after the controversial NFL star's death.

LIVED IN FEAR: Nicole Brown Simpson’s sisters say she always knew he was "going to hurt her."

Murder victim Nicole Brown Simpson's mother Juditha, and sisters Denise and Tanya sit next to her grave surrounded by flowers

Nicole Brown Simpson's mother Juditha, and sisters Denise and Tanya sit next to her grave surrounded by flowers in Lake Forest, California, on June 12, 1995. (MARILYNN YOUNG/AFP via Getty Images)

NEXT WORLD MEDIUM: Women say a psychic led them to their mother's body.

CASANOVA KILLER: Survivor reveals why she wanted the murderer to fall in love with her.

John Paul Knowles Barbara Mabee Abel

John Paul Knowles Barbara Mabee Abel (AP/Barbara Mabee Abel)

ULTIMATE MEAN GIRL: Tennessee woman dubbed "She-Devil" on death row for deadly high school love triangle.

Christa Pike and Colleen Slemmer

Christa Pike, left, Colleen Slemmer, right (Imagn)

‘THIS MEANS WAR’: Children’s book author accused of killing hubby breaks silence.

PILLOWCASE MURDERS: Suspected serial killer smothered elderly women to death where loved ones thought they were safe.

MJ Jennings posing with a photo of her late mother

M.J. Jennings looks at a photo of her mother Leah Corken while sitting at her home in Dallas, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.  (AP Photo/LM Otero)

BEAUTY QUEEN KILLER: Millionaire race car driver now considered suspect in string of unsolved murders.

MURDERS IN THE HEARTLAND: Moms found buried in freezer in case that captivated headlines this spring.

This article was written by Fox News staff.