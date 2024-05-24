Fox News True Crime Newsletter: OJ Simpson case, Pillowcase Murders, Beauty Queen Killer

LIVED IN FEAR: Nicole Brown Simpson’s sisters say she always knew he was "going to hurt her."
FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X
NEXT WORLD MEDIUM: Women say a psychic led them to their mother's body.
CASANOVA KILLER: Survivor reveals why she wanted the murderer to fall in love with her.
SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER
ULTIMATE MEAN GIRL: Tennessee woman dubbed "She-Devil" on death row for deadly high school love triangle.
‘THIS MEANS WAR’: Children’s book author accused of killing hubby breaks silence.
PILLOWCASE MURDERS: Suspected serial killer smothered elderly women to death where loved ones thought they were safe.
BEAUTY QUEEN KILLER: Millionaire race car driver now considered suspect in string of unsolved murders.
MURDERS IN THE HEARTLAND: Moms found buried in freezer in case that captivated headlines this spring.
GET REAL TIME UPDATES DIRECTLY ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB