Fox News True Crime Newsletter: New Bryan Kohberger trial date, Gabby Petito bodycam video, Epstein abuse

Body language expert analyzes Brian Laundrie parents' first police encounter, update on Scott Peterson's saga

Fox News Staff
Published
Vehicles approach Boise Airport to pick up Bryan Kohberger Video

Vehicles approach Boise Airport to pick up Bryan Kohberger

The University of Idaho murders suspect's case is being moved to Ada County. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

IDAHO MURDERS: Trial date set in new venue for accused college killer.

Bryan Kohberger

A new trial date was set for Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of murdering four Idaho college students.

BRIAN LAUNDRIE FIGHT: Bodycam shows Gabby Petito tell female park ranger about Utah altercation with boyfriend.

‘NATURAL INSTINCT’: Body language expert says Laundrie parents' first police encounter fair to question – with a caveat.

Gabby Petito

Newly released bodycam video shows Gabby Petito describing a fight with Brian Laundrie.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: Ex-model recalls Jeffrey Epstein abuse at private island.

A split illustration photo of Lisa Phillips, Jeffrey Epstein and Little Saint James Island

Lisa Phillips and Jeffrey Epstein (Lisa Phillips/Getty Images)

CALIFORNIA SCHEMING: Scott Peterson given discovery rights by judge 20 years after murder conviction.

TIL DEATH DO US PART: Millionaire hires hitmen several times to kill his wife, police say.

BLOOD LUST: Key detail led to arrest of affluent husband, nanny in mansion love triangle murders.

This article was written by Fox News staff.