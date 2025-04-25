Expand / Collapse search
Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Karen Read's cocktails, Scott Peterson's conviction, Lori Vallow's verdict

New England serial killer fears, 'America's Most Wanted' issues warning to migrants, latest Gilgo Beach victim ID'd

Karen Read speaks to reporters following the first week of her second trial Video

Karen Read speaks to reporters following the first week of her second trial

Karen Read told reporters she is feeling "strong, like always," as the first week of testimony in her second murder trial concluded on Friday, April 25, 2025. 

WEAK DRINKS: Karen Read says she poured extra shots into her cocktails before John O'Keefe's death.

‘SENSE OF CHAOS’: New England serial killer fears addressed by Massachusetts district attorney after 8th body discovered.

‘FIRST STEP’: New York police ID murder victims linked to Gilgo Beach serial killer investigation.

Karen Read arrives to court in the retrial for the murder of boyfriend, John O'Keefe

Karen Read and her legal team arrive at County Superior Court in Dedham, MA, Friday, April 25, 2025. This is the second trial of Karen Read for the murder of her boyfriend, Boston cop, John O'Keefe. (David McGlynn for Fox News Digital)

‘MERITLESS CLAIMS’: Kristin Smart killer's Hail Mary attempt for reduced sentence criticized by AG: 'Meritless claims'.

CREDIBILITY CRISIS: Key Karen Read witness admits grand jury testimony wasn't true.

VALLOW VERDICT: Arizona jury finds 'cult mom' Lori Vallow guilty of conspiring to murder late husband.

'SUBSTANTIAL NEW EVIDENCE': Scott Peterson asks for murder conviction to be tossed, citing 'substantial new evidence'.

Scott Peterson Christmas 2002 interview

Scott Peterson pictured in a still image taken from police video during his interview with investigators on Christmas Day in 2002, hours after his pregnant wife Laci Peterson was reported missing. (Superior Court of California, San Mateo County)

COURTROOM DRAMA: Karen Read retrial kicks off with wire-to-wire drama, lawyers brawl in tense hearing after jurors sent home.

'WORST OF WORST': New 'America's Most Wanted' puts migrants, 'worst of the worst' on notice.

MONEY AND MURDER: 'Cult mom' Lori Vallow, who killed 2 kids, laments 'family tragedy' in closing arguments of 2nd murder trial.

Lori Vallow Daybell in court

Lori Vallow Daybell sits during her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, on July 31, 2023.  (Tony Blakeslee/EastIdahoNews.com via AP, Pool, File)

NO WAY OUT: Oklahoma City bombing survivor was ‘getting ready to die’ after being trapped in 10 feet of rubble.

GET OUT OF JAIL CARD: Menendez brothers could get freedom under California law signed by Gavin Newsom: expert.

This article was written by Fox News staff.