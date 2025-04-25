Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Karen Read's cocktails, Scott Peterson's conviction, Lori Vallow's verdict

WEAK DRINKS: Karen Read says she poured extra shots into her cocktails before John O'Keefe's death.
‘SENSE OF CHAOS’: New England serial killer fears addressed by Massachusetts district attorney after 8th body discovered.
‘FIRST STEP’: New York police ID murder victims linked to Gilgo Beach serial killer investigation.
FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X
‘MERITLESS CLAIMS’: Kristin Smart killer's Hail Mary attempt for reduced sentence criticized by AG: 'Meritless claims'.
CREDIBILITY CRISIS: Key Karen Read witness admits grand jury testimony wasn't true.
VALLOW VERDICT: Arizona jury finds 'cult mom' Lori Vallow guilty of conspiring to murder late husband.
'SUBSTANTIAL NEW EVIDENCE': Scott Peterson asks for murder conviction to be tossed, citing 'substantial new evidence'.
SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER
COURTROOM DRAMA: Karen Read retrial kicks off with wire-to-wire drama, lawyers brawl in tense hearing after jurors sent home.
'WORST OF WORST': New 'America's Most Wanted' puts migrants, 'worst of the worst' on notice.
MONEY AND MURDER: 'Cult mom' Lori Vallow, who killed 2 kids, laments 'family tragedy' in closing arguments of 2nd murder trial.
SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER
NO WAY OUT: Oklahoma City bombing survivor was ‘getting ready to die’ after being trapped in 10 feet of rubble.
GET OUT OF JAIL CARD: Menendez brothers could get freedom under California law signed by Gavin Newsom: expert.
LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB